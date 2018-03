BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Sees 2018 Recurring EBITDA Margin Not To Be Above That Of 2017

March 7 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* FY RECURRING EBITDA EUR ‍​222 MILLION VERSUS EUR 265 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING EBIT EUR 169 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP POSTED FY NET PROFIT OF 45 MILLION EURO​

* FY NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 39 MILLION VERSUS EUR 142 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.54 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍RECURRING EBITDA IMPACTED BY GROWTH INITIATIVES AND ADVERSE RAW MATERIAL EFFECTS​

* FY NET RESULT NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF TAX EXPENSE OF EUR 25 MILLION DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX REGULATION‍​

* AT END FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT AMOUNTED TO 18 MILLION EURO, VERSUS A NET CASH POSITION OF 18 MILLION EURO AT END OF 2016

* STICKS TO AMBITION TO TARGET RECURRING EBITDA MARGIN OF C. 10% OF REVENUE ON AVERAGE IN YEARS TO COME

* IN 2018 TOP LINE WILL BE INFLUENCED BY AGFA GRAPHICS’ DECISION TO RATIONALIZE ITS PREPRESS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* IN 2018 RECURRING EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED NOT TO BE ABOVE MARGIN REACHED IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)