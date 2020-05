May 5 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES SALE OF PART OF AGFA HEALTHCARE’S IT BUSINESS TO THE DEDALUS GROUP

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED SALE OF PART OF AGFA HEALTHCARE'S IT BUSINESS TO DEDALUS GROUP AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 975 MILLION EURO Source text : bit.ly/2KWXhFA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)