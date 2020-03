BRIEF-Aggreko To Start Talks With Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee After Postponement

March 24 (Reuters) - Aggreko PLC:

* AGGREKO PLC - TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS UPDATE

* AGGREKO PLC - CONSIDERED A RANGE OF SCENARIOS TO STRESS-TEST GROUP’S LIQUIDITY POSITION THROUGH TO END OF THIS YEAR

* AGGREKO PLC - AT THIS POINT, WE HAVE RECEIVED $98 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS UNDER CONTRACT

* AGGREKO PLC - SCENARIOS INCLUDES SITUATION IN WHICH GAMES DO NOT TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR

* AGGREKO - EVEN IN WORST CASE SCENARIO, WITH MITIGATING ACTIONS, EXPECTS TO REMAIN WITHIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* AGGREKO - WILL NOW ENTER DETAILED DISCUSSIONS WITH TOCOG REGARDING ROLE IN SUPPORTING GAMES TO A LATER TIMETABLE

* AGGREKO - WILL NOW ENTER DETAILED DISCUSSIONS WITH TOCOG REGARDING ROLE IN SUPPORTING GAMES TO A LATER TIMETABLE

* AGGREKO PLC - COMMERCIAL TERMS AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT SURROUNDING POSTPONEMENT WILL NEED TO BE WORKED THROUGH IN DETAIL WITH TOCOG