March 21 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 6,025 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,284 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK 68 CENTS PER SHARE

* TO "LAUNCH 41 NEW PROJECTS THAT MAINLY TARGET END-USERS INCLUDING FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS AND UPGRADERS"