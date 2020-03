March 23 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK40.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB7,512 MILLION VERSUS RMB7,125 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB60,239 MILLION VERSUS RMB56,145 MILLION

* GROUP FORESEE REVENUE AND INCOME WILL DECLINE IN Q1 OF YEAR 2020 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* FORESEE SALES PERFORMANCE OF REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY WILL DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY IN Q1 OF 2020