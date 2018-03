March 27 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERED UNDERTAKING LETTER A TO GUARANTEE REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF WUHAN CHANGKAI IN AMOUNT OF RMB2.70 BILLION

* ALSO ENTERED UNDERTAKING LETTER B TO GUARANTEE REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF WUHAN CHANGKAI IN AMOUNT OF RMB1.40 BILLION