February 26, 2018 / 3:16 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Agile Media Network announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Agile Media Network Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 28, 2018, under the symbol “6573”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 124,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 70,000 shares and privately held 54,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,640 yen per share with total offering amount will be 327.4 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, Okasan Securities Co Ltd and SBI Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xokzJJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

