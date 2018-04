April 20 (Reuters) - Agile Media Network Inc

* Says it receives a notice from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 18,600 shares to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 51.3 million yen in total

* Subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25

