18 days ago
BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - FDA assigns Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 26, 2017

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - cash expected to fund operations into Q2 2018

* Agile Therapeutics - as of June 30, co had $33.9 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $48.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

