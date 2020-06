June 30 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc:

* AGILE THERAPEUTICS - ON JUNE 26, CO ESTABLISHED A WHOLESALE ACQUISITION COST OF $159.75 FOR A TREATMENT CYCLE OF ITS TWIRLA TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM.

* AGILE THERAPEUTICS - EACH TWIRLA TREATMENT CYCLE IS PACKAGED IN A CARTON CONTAINING 3 INDIVIDUALLY POUCHED TRANSDERMAL SYSTEMS