May 22 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.

* SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD.

* MORE THAN 100 EMPLOYEES FROM YOUNG IN AND ITS AFFILIATES EXPECTED TO JOIN AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES KOREA LIMITED WHEN DEAL IS FINAL