Feb 6 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES TWIST BIOSCIENCE AGREES TO PAY $22.5 MILLION SETTLEMENT IN IP LITIGATION

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A LICENSE TO TWIST FOR DISCRETE ASPECTS OF CO’S OLIGO-SYNTHESIS TECHNOLOGY

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RESOLVES ALL OUTSTANDING LITIGATION BETWEEN CO, TWIST BIOSCIENCE