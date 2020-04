BRIEF-Agilent Technologies Enters Into Amendment No. 3 To Credit Agreement

April 20 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ON APRIL 17CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 13, 2019

* AGILENT - AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO OPTION TO REQUEST CONSENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR ADDITIONAL 1 YEAR FOR REVOLVING BORROWINGS, SWINGLINE LOANS

* AGILENT - AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO OPTION TO REQUEST CONSENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR 2019 INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS FOR EXTRA PERIOD OF UP TO 364 DAY Source text: (bit.ly/2RVI4Zj) Further company coverage: