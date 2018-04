April 18 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: