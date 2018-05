May 2 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH ACQUISITION OF GENOHM

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD GENOHM