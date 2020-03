March 17 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING UNTIL APRIL 17, 2020

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES - PLANS TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BE HELD MARCH 18 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19