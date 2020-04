BRIEF-Agilent withdraws Q2, FY guidance, cites coronavirus impact

April 14 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* AGILENT — WITHDRAWING ITS SECOND-QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 18

* AGILENT — FISCAL SECOND-QUARTER REVENUES GREW A REPORTED 2% (AND 1% CORE) THROUGH MARCH, BUT SAW A SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN LATE MARCH, ESPECIALLY IN U.S. AND EUROPE

* AGILENT — CANNOT REASONABLY ESTIMATE PACE OF RECOVERY IN ITS END MARKETS, NOR RELATED IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $1.22 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.21 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.21 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $5.35 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA