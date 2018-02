BRIEF-Agility Health Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell U.S.-Based Operations

Agility Health Inc:

* AGILITY HEALTH ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL U.S.-BASED OPERATIONS

* AGILITY HEALTH INC - TRANSACTION VALUES U.S. OPERATIONS AT USD$45 MILLION

* AGILITY HEALTH INC - UNDER DEAL TERMS, CO‘S UNIT AND ALARIS USA WILL SELL THEIR RESPECTIVE MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN AGILITY HEALTH, LLC TO ALLIANCE

* AGILITY HEALTH INC - ‍AFTER CLOSING OF TRANSACTION , IT IS ESTIMATED THAT COMPANY WILL RETAIN APPROXIMATELY USD$1.3 MILLION​

* AGILITY HEALTH INC - ‍TO SELL 100% OF ITS U.S.-BASED ASSETS TO ALLIANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY MANAGEMENT, LLC​