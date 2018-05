BRIEF-Agility Health Announces Management Cease Trade Order Update

May 15 (Reuters) - Agility Health Inc:

* AGILITY HEALTH ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER UPDATE

* AGILITY HEALTH INC - EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL FILINGS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND IN ANY EVENT NO LATER THAN MAY 30, 2018

* AGILITY HEALTH - ANTICIPATES MAY BE DELAYED IN FILING INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* AGILITY HEALTH - INTENDS ON FILING MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER APPLICATION UNDER NATIONAL POLICY 12-203 MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDERS FOR Q1 FILINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: