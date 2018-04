April 11 (Reuters) - Agility Health Inc:

* AGILITY HEALTH ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF INTERIM CEO AND CHAIRMAN

* SAYS ROBERT HERR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* SAYS INTERIM CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD PIERRE G. GAGNON RESIGNED

* GAGNON WILL CONTINUE TO BE A DIRECTOR OF AGILITY HEALTH

* WAYNE COCKBURN HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER