BRIEF-Agillic Suspends Financial Guidance For 2020 Due To Pandemic Coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - Agillic A/S:

* REG-AGILLIC SUSPENDS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

* AGILLIC A/S - A NEW OUTLOOK WILL BE PRESENTED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

* AGILLIC A/S - COMPANY WILL FORM A NEW OVERVIEW OF MARKET AND WILL REVERT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE WITH UPDATES REGARDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020.

* AGILLIC A/S - ON CORONAVIRUS: INFORMS THAT DUE TO PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS, FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS SUSPENDED