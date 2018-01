Jan 25 (Reuters) - Agilysys Inc:

* AGILYSYS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER REVENUE OF $31.3 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q3 REVENUE $31.3 MILLION VERSUS $33.4 MILLION

* AGILYSYS- ‍CO EXPECTS THAT COMPANY'S FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE WILL BE TOWARDS LOW END OF PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED RANGE OF $130 MILLION TO $134 MILLION​