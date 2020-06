BRIEF-Agios And Royalty Pharma Announce $255 Mln Purchase Agreement For IDHIFA Royalty

June 12 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS AND ROYALTY PHARMA ANNOUNCE $255 MILLION PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR IDHIFA® ROYALTY

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - RETAINS RIGHT TO RECEIVE $25 MILLION PAYMENT UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF A SPECIFIED EX-U.S. COMMERCIAL MILESTONE EVENT

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - CO HAS SOLD ITS TIERED, SALES-BASED ROYALTY RIGHTS ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB’S IDHIFA

* AGIOS - WILL CONTINUE TO CO-PROMOTE IDHIFA, RECEIVE REIMBURSEMENT FROM BRISTOL MYERS FOR CO-PROMOTION UNDER ITS 2010 AGREEMENT WITH CELGENE