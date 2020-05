May 29 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS PHARMA -VORASIDENIB DEMONSTRATED PROLONGED DISEASE CONTROL, ENCOURAGING PRELIMINARY ACTIVITY WITH MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OF 31.4 MONTHS

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VORASIDENIB DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AT DOSES BELOW 100MG CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: