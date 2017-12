Dec 11 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PRESENTS NEW SAFETY DATA FROM PHASE 1 EXPANSION STUDY EVALUATING ORAL IVOSIDENIB IN PATIENTS WITH R/R AML AND IDH1 MUTATION

* FIRST EXPANSION DATA, UPDATED DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW OVERALL EFFICACY, SAFETY PROFILE FOR IVOSIDENIB CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS DATA

* FIRST EXPANSION DATA, UPDATED DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SUPPORT IVOSIDENIB NDA SUBMISSION FOR IDH1M R/R AML BY YEAR END 2017