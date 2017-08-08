BRIEF-Agios posts Q2 loss per share $1.78‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍collaboration revenue was $11.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $7.0 million for comparable period in 2016​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to submit an NDA (new drug application) to U.S. FDA for ivosidenib for IDH1M positive r/r AML by end of 2017​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to submit ind application for AG-270, development candidate targeting mtap-deleted tumors, by end of 2017​

* Agios Pharma - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017, will enable company to fund its anticipated through at least end of 2019​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $1.78‍​

