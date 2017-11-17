BRIEF-Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib (AG-120) in patients with IDH1 mutant positive glioma

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ivosidenib well-tolerated in patients with low grade glioma​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍additional preclinical data demonstrate that ivosidenib and AG-881 suppress 2-HG levels in brain tumor mouse models​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍there were 5 patients with serious adverse events (SAE) and all were deemed unrelated to study treatment​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - ‍preliminary data suggest that both molecules suppress oncometabolite D-2-hydroxyglutarate in an orthotopic brain tumor model​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - study ‍to refine imaging methodology, assess biological effects of IDH inhibitors in perioperative study planned for H1 of 2018​