BRIEF-Agios Provides Update On 2016 Collaboration Agreement With Celgene

March 25 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2016 COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH CELGENE, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CELGENE DECLINES TO EXERCISE OPT-IN RIGHT FOR MAT2A INHIBITOR AG-270

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - RESEARCH TERM OF METABOLIC IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION TO CONCLUDE AT END OF INITIAL FOUR-YEAR PERIOD IN MAY 2020

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - AG-270 PHASE 1 COMBINATION EXPANSION TRIALS ONGOING