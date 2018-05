BRIEF-Agios Qtrly Loss Per Share $1.63

May 4 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON DISCOVERY RESEARCH STRATEGY AND PIPELINE, PROGRESS ON CLINICAL PROGRAMS, COMMERCIAL LAUNCH PREPARATIONS AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AT INVESTOR DAY

* Q1 REVENUE $8.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $10.6 MILLION

* AGIOS PHARMA-SEES ENOUGH CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31,AMONG OTHERS,TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES,CAPEX THROUGH AT LEAST 2022 END

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S