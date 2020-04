April 30 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 RESPONSE

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $30.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY REITERATES 2020 TIBSOVO NET U.S. REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $105-$115 MILLION

* CASH CONSERVATION EFFORTS EXTEND RUNWAY TO END OF JUNE 2022

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: