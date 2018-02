BRIEF-Agios says FDA Accepts NDA And Grants Priority Review For Ivosidenib

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR IVOSIDENIB IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY AML WITH AN IDH1 MUTATION

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PDUFA DATE SET FOR AUGUST 21, 2018​

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - ABBOTT SUBMITTED PREMARKET APPROVAL APPLICATION FOR FDA REVIEW OF AN IDH1 ASSAY ON ABBOTT M2000 REALTIME SYSTEM​

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ABBOTT ASSAY WILL SERVE AS A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR IVOSIDENIB​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: