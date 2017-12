Dec 26 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR IVOSIDENIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML AND AN IDH1 MUTATION

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 TRIAL FOR AG-270 IN Q1 OF 2018

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR AG-270 TARGETING MTAP-DELETED TUMORS​