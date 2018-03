March 13 (Reuters) - Agjunction Inc:

* AGJUNCTION RECEIVES SIGNIFICANT BULK PURCHASE ORDER FOR ITS STEERING SOLUTIONS PRODUCTS

* AGJUNCTION - DELIVERIES AND PAYMENTS UNDER PURCHASE ORDER WILL OCCUR BETWEEN JULY 1, 2018 AND JUNE 30, 2019

* AGJUNCTION INC - ‍ HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK PURCHASE ORDER FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION​