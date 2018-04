BRIEF-AGM Beter Bed Appoints John Kruijssen As CEO And Adopts Dividend Proposal

April 26 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding NV:

* AGM BETER BED HOLDING APPOINTS JOHN KRUIJSSEN AS CEO AND ADOPTS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* KRUIJSSEN WAS APPOINTED FROM 26 APRIL 2018 AS STATUTORY DIRECTOR IN POSITION OF CEO

* JOHN KRUIJSSEN IS APPOINTED FOR A TERM ENDING AFTER FIRST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD FOUR YEARS AFTER HIS APPOINTMENT

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CO HELD ON 26 APRIL 2018 DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.03 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CO DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.03 PER ORDINARY SHARE OF NOMINALLY EUR 0.02 EACH FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR