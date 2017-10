Sept 19 (Reuters) - ‍AGM Group Holdings Inc​:‍

* AGM Group Holdings Inc​ sees IPO of a minimum of 1.0 million and maximum of 1.4 million of class A ordinary shares - SEC filing

* ‍AGM Group Holdings Inc​ says initial public offering price of class A ordinary shares is expected to be $5.00 per share Source text: [bit.ly/2he9Ro8]