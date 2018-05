May 2 (Reuters) - AGNC Investment Corp:

* ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MTGE INVESTMENT CORP. BY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2018

* AGNC INVESTMENT- ADDITION TO REGULAR MONTHLY MANAGEMENT FEES PAYABLE FOR ONGOING SERVICE, MTGE MANAGEMENT WILL BE PAID TERMINATION FEE OF $41.7 MILLION