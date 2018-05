May 24 (Reuters) - AGNC Investment Corp:

* AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AGNC INVESTMENT - PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR TOTAL EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)