March 13 (Reuters) - Agnc Investment Corp:

* AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. DECLARES MONTHLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE FOR MARCH 2018 AND ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* AGNC INVESTMENT CORP - ‍ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)