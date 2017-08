Aug 14 (Reuters) - AGNC Investment Corp

* AGNC Investment Corp declares monthly common stock dividend of $0.18 per common share for August 2017 and announces estimated net tangible book value of $19.39 per common share as of July 31, 2017

