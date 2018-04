BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.19

April 26 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; NUNAVUT DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS PROGRESSING ON BUDGET AND ON SCHEDULE; EXPLORATION DRILLING YIELDS FAVOURABLE RESULTS AT MULTIPLE PROJECTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY PAYABLE GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2018 WAS 389,278 OUNCES AT PRODUCTION COSTS PER OUNCE OF $759

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BILLION

* PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MILLION VERSUS $547.5 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* AGNICO EAGLE - FY PRODUCTION GUIDANCE UNCHANGED AT 1.53 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD AT TOTAL CASH COSTS PER OUNCE OF $625-$675, AISC OF $890-$940 PER OUNCE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $544.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

* HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

* MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

* MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

* ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION