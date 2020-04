BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Provides Update On Mexico Operations

April 2 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MEXICO OPERATIONS

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD - EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES IN MEXICO WILL ALSO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 30

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - EMPLOYEES FROM MEXICO OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THEIR BASE REMUNERATION THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD - AT THIS TIME, KITTILA MINE IN FINLAND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE AT NORMAL LEVELS

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD - ON MARCH 28, 2020, AN EMPLOYEE WHO WORKS UNDERGROUND AT KITTILA MINE IN FINLAND TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - IMMEDIATELY SUSPENDED ALL UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS AT KITTILA FOR 72 HOURS TO IDENTIFY OTHER EMPLOYEES WHO MAY HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD - UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS AT KITTILA RESUMED ON MARCH 31, 2020