BRIEF-Agnico Eagle To Purchase Exploration Assets Of Canadian Malartic

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* AGNICO EAGLE TO PURCHASE THE EXPLORATION ASSETS OF CANADIAN MALARTIC CORPORATION; INCLUDING THE KIRKLAND LAKE AND HAMMOND REEF GOLD PROJECTS

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES - EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE AFTER THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SALE PROCEEDS BY CMC TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE US$162.5 MILLION IN CASH‍​