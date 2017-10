Sept 26 (Reuters) - AGORA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES OFFER TO PURCHASE NO MORE THAN 1,191,635 SHARES OF COMPANY CONSTITUTING NO MORE THAN 2.50% OF COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍OFFERED PRICE PER SHARE IS 20.0 ZLOTY​

* ‍COMPANY SHALL SPEND UP TO 23.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE THIS OFFER​

* ‍OFFERS WILL BE ACCEPTED BEGINNING FROM OCT. 2, UNTIL OCT. 6​

* ‍ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY ARE ENTITLED TO PARTICIPATE IN OFFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)