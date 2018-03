March 8 (Reuters) - AGORA SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF 83.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 16.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.17 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.20 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF 73.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 16.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 118.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 2.5 PERCENT YOY

* Q4 NET LOSS AT 73.5 MLN ZLOTYS, AFFECTED BY IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON ASSETS