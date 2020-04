BRIEF-Agora Opens Consultations With Trade Unions On Temporary 20.0% Salary Cuts In Group

April 6 (Reuters) - Agora SA:

* OPENS CONSULTATION PROCEDURE WITH TRADE UNIONS REGARDING TEMPORARY SALARY CUTS IN GROUP

* SALARY CUTS TO AMOUNT TO 20.0% FOR 6 MONTHS

* UNDER CONSULTATION CO PLANS TO SET TERMS OF GROUP LAYOFFS IN GOLDENLINE

* TALKS WILL ALSO BE CONDUCTED WITH CO’S WORKERS COUNCIL AND REPRESENTATIVES OF GROUP’S COMPANIES WITHOUT TRADE UNIONS

* RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING LAYOFFS ARE RELATED TO DROP OF GOLDENLINE’S REVENUE FROM ITS BASIC OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY

* DEVELOPMENT OF PANDEMIC MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S Q3 RESULTS