Feb 1 (Reuters) - Agora:

* SAYS STARTS TALKS ON JOB CUTS IN ITS “DRUK” SEGMENT

* SAYS PLANS TO CUT 53 JOBS (16.3% OF TOTAL WORKFORCE) IN ITS "DRUK" SEGMENT FROM FEB 21 TO MARCH 23