BRIEF-Agora Q1 Net Loss Widens To 42.7 Mln Zlotys

May 29 (Reuters) - Agora SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 42.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 289.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 308.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 44.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON PANDEMIC: EXPECTS LOWER REVENUES FROM ADVERTISING AS ADVERTISERS TO CUT EXPENDITURE ON MARKETING BY 20.0%-25.0% VERSUS 2019

* ON PANDEMIC: SAYS ATTENDANCE AT POLISH CINEMAS IN 2020 MAY DECLINE BY 50% VERSUS 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)