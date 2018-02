Feb 27 (Reuters) - AGORA SA:

* SIGNS DEAL TO SELL PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF TWO PROPERTIES IN GDANSK FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* SALE TO AFFECT POSITIVELY Q1 2018 OPERATING RESULT BY ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS