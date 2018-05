May 2 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* SUNOKO NEGOTIATIONS PLACED ON HOLD

* AGREES WITH AGRI EUROPE CYPRUS LTD TO PLACE NEGOTIATIONS ON ACQUISITION OF SERBIAN SUGAR COMPANY SUNOKO ON HOLD

* REASON BEHIND DECISION IS CHALLENGING EUROPEAN SUGAR MARKET ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)