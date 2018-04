April 24 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 4.50 PER SHARE FOR 2017|18 FINANCIAL YE

* WEAKER OUTLOOK FOR 2018|19

* FY EBIT OF EUR 190.6 MILLION, HIGHER AS FORECAST THAN THAT OF PRIOR YEAR (2016|17: EUR 172.4 MILLION)

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TERMS OF EBIT IS FORECAST FOR ONGOING 2018|19 FINANCIAL YEAR

* 2017/18 REVENUE OF EUR 2,566.3 MILLION, COMPARABLE WITH PRIOR PERIOD (2016|17: EUR 2,561.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)